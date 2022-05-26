Raymond James & Associates Sells 796 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Transcat worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transcat stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $474.98 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.82. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $101.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

