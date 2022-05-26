Raymond James & Associates Has $675,000 Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,498,000 after buying an additional 344,999 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 104,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,498,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 67,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 499,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

