Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $180,180.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,931,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $1,087,400.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average of $120.65.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 907.5% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

