iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

