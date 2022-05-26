Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BECN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BECN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

Shares of BECN opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $64.90.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

