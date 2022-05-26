Charles E. Zebula Sells 1,902 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AEP opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 47.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

