Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $172,840.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 17th, Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $150,490.12.
  • On Friday, May 6th, Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $124.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,681,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,934,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,034,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Zillow Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 740,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,282,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

