Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $583,534.84 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ABNB stock opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.74 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

