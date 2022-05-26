SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells $179,361.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Katherine Schuelke sold 900 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.29, for a total transaction of $179,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,995.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $189.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.51. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $341.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.64 and its 200-day moving average is $226.85.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SiTime by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,627,000 after acquiring an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SiTime by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SiTime by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 378,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

About SiTime (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.