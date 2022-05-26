Insider Selling: AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Insider Sells $194,900.00 in Stock

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AB opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 981.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

