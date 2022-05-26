Eric Venker Sells 136,421 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 136,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $504,757.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,132,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Eric Venker sold 5,107 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $19,610.88.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Eric Venker sold 19,336 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $93,586.24.

On Friday, March 25th, Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROIV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,585,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,965,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $11,694,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 990,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

