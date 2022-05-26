Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,851 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.21) to €61.00 ($64.89) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.81) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

