The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $46.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $180.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

