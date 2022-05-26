Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,512 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Belden were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,064,000 after purchasing an additional 266,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Belden by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,721,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,932,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Belden by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 828,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,240,000 after buying an additional 257,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Belden by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after buying an additional 123,198 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.31 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

