Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 30,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.40%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

