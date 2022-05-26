Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 262 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NewMarket by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEU stock opened at $331.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $296.05 and a 12-month high of $378.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.17.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.55 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

