Andrew Larke Purchases 91,687 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) insider Andrew Larke acquired 91,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.81 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$257,182.04 ($182,398.61).
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 13th. L1 Long Short Fund’s payout ratio is currently 15.30%.
