Andrew Larke Purchases 91,687 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) insider Andrew Larke acquired 91,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.81 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$257,182.04 ($182,398.61).

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 13th. L1 Long Short Fund’s payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

