36,722 Shares in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Nkarta alerts:

In other news, Director Simeon George bought 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,005. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,805,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,076,935. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NKTX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Nkarta stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -0.38. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $40.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nkarta Profile (Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.