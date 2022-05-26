TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,322 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Radius Health worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Radius Health by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $285.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 477,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,733,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

