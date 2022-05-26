Mitchell R. Little Sells 3,674 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Microchip Technology stock opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 86,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.
About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
