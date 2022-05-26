Mitchell R. Little Sells 3,674 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 86,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

