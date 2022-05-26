Insider Buying: Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) COO Acquires 45,001 Shares of Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) COO Ravi Venkatesan bought 45,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $203,404.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $359.82 million, a PE ratio of 126.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

