Insider Buying: Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) COO Acquires 45,001 Shares of Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) COO Ravi Venkatesan bought 45,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $203,404.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $359.82 million, a PE ratio of 126.53 and a beta of 2.05.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.
About Cantaloupe (Get Rating)
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.