27,292 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 83,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $949,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513 over the last ninety days.

KD stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

