Alex Shootman Purchases 22,468 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) CEO Alex Shootman bought 22,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $250,068.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,945.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $38.63.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,286,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after buying an additional 623,444 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 438,037 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 361,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 790,535 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alkami Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
