Alex Shootman Purchases 22,468 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) CEO Alex Shootman bought 22,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $250,068.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,945.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,286,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after buying an additional 623,444 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 438,037 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 361,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 790,535 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

