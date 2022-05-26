TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 168.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Infinera by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,845,000 after buying an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,959,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 189,327 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Infinera by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,144,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Infinera by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,126,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 179,110 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 619,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

In related news, CEO David W. Heard bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

