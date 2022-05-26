TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $490,000 in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Skeena Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

SKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SKE opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07.

About Skeena Resources (Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.