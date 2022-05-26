TD Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bumble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,472,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bumble by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at $2,229,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bumble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bumble stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -395.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $61.05.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

