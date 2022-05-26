Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Visteon were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 958.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after purchasing an additional 173,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 514.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 129,045 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $100.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.28. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $134.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

