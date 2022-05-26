Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCS opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.