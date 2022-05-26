Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 303.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of SIVR opened at $21.20 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $27.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

