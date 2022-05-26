Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,341 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,341 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Range Resources were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

