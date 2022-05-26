Raymond James & Associates Sells 470 Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.19% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $897,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NFTY opened at $42.92 on Thursday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.295 per share. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. This is a positive change from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

