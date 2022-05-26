iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,628,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 296,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 69,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,187,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $69.15 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

