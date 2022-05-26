Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Given New GBX 225 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 276 ($3.47) to GBX 225 ($2.83) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MBPFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.00.

MBPFF opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

