Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

NYSE SNAP opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,530,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,550,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.