Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

NYSE SNAP opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,530,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,550,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

