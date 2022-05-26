Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,096 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Covetrus by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Covetrus by 122.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter worth $191,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVET shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair lowered Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Covetrus stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

