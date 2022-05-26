Raymond James & Associates Buys New Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,294. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AOSL opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.