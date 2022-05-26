Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Given New GBX 320 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 320 ($4.03) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darktrace in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $460.00.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Shares of Darktrace stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Darktrace has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.