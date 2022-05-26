Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 272,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 56,033 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period.

Shares of GXTG stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05.

