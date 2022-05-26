Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Wabash National worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 775,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after buying an additional 101,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 27.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $546.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.60 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

