Raymond James & Associates Has $708,000 Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 250,782 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.