Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Sells 22,800 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SCI opened at $68.39 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Service Co. International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

