Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.72% of CBTX worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBTX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CBTX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CBTX by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 157,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CBTX by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in CBTX by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

CBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised CBTX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

CBTX stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. CBTX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $676.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.92.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. CBTX had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. CBTX’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

