Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $17.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.28.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,038,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snap by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

