Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wejo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wejo Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Wejo Group alerts:

NASDAQ WEJO opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 2.34. Wejo Group Limited has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.