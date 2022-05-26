41,219 Shares in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.10% of Midwest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Midwest by 33,075.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Midwest by 3,522.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Midwest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Midwest by 12.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M grew its holdings in Midwest by 3.0% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Midwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Midwest stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $41.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $43.29.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Midwest had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 44.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Midwest Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

