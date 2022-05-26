Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MONDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Mondi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Mondi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 2,072 ($26.07) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.88) to GBX 1,700 ($21.39) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondi currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,272.00.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Mondi has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.9429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

