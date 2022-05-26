24,891 Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE VET opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.46. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

Vermilion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.