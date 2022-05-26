Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.88) to GBX 1,600 ($20.13) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NXFNF stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

