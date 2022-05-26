Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGPHF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Partners Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,593.00.

OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,069.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,155.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,380.10. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $966.20 and a 12 month high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

