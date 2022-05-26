Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.76) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Petrofac in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Petrofac stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

